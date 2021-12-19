IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Weekends with Alex Witt

NBA, NFL postpones games due to Covid health and safety protocols

02:17

The NBA postponed five games over the next three days due to health and safety protocols. More than 100 NFL players tested positive in the past week, despite a 95 percent vaccination rate among players. The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said, “We do not want to put people who have Covid infection on the field.” Dec. 19, 2021

