Melania Trump paid $155,000 by Trump Super PAC to choose tableware and floral arrangements, NYT reports

Peter Baker of the New York Times joins Alex Witt to discuss new reporting that a super PAC aligned with Trump paid Melania Trump $155,000 in late 2021 for “design consulting” for an event. According to a representative interviewed by the Times, “her responsibilities included choosing tableware, arranging settings and picking floral arrangements.” They also discuss Melania’s noticeable absence from Trump’s 2024 campaign.July 15, 2023