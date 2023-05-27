IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy says he's more confident on reaching debt ceiling deal

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden adds meeting with Zelenskyy to schedule during G-7 summit

    02:55

  • Russert on Russert

    06:02

  • Biden delivers commencement speech at Howard University

    02:58

  • Texas lawmaker outlines legislation needed to reduce gun violence

    05:37

  •  Texas mall shooting witness: ‘Mental health didn’t fire that gun'

    01:31

  • U.S. Navy ship arrives in Sudan to assist evacuation

    02:18

  • Suspect identified in mass shooting that killed 5 in Texas

    02:47

  • President Biden's re-election plans

    07:14

  • New Legal Matters

    04:52

  • The future of abortion rights

    04:59

  • Classified U.S. military documents 'leaked' online 

    02:29

  • Justice Clarence Thomas controversy

    03:12

  • Conflicting rulings put abortion pill access in limbo

    02:22

  • 'This is a crisis in our country:' State lawmakers react to abortion pill rulings

    02:36

  • Tornadoes leave at least 30 dead in South, Midwest

    02:01

  • At least 11 dead in severe storms in Midwest and South

    02:35

  • The GOP offramp not taken

    01:08

  • Inside the DC jail

    01:59

  • Why Trump Chose Waco

    02:19

Weekends with Alex Witt

McCarthy says he's more confident on reaching debt ceiling deal

02:37

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Saturday that he feels more optimistic that a deal could be reached to avert a default and raise the national debt ceiling. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on the latest and how soon Congress needs to look over and pass the bill before the June deadline. May 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    McCarthy says he's more confident on reaching debt ceiling deal

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden adds meeting with Zelenskyy to schedule during G-7 summit

    02:55

  • Russert on Russert

    06:02

  • Biden delivers commencement speech at Howard University

    02:58

  • Texas lawmaker outlines legislation needed to reduce gun violence

    05:37

  •  Texas mall shooting witness: ‘Mental health didn’t fire that gun'

    01:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All