    McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks

    Biden adds meeting with Zelenskyy to schedule during G-7 summit

Weekends with Alex Witt

McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he plans to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday to negotiate how to avoid a national default following Biden's return from a trip to the G-7 summit in Japan. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on how the meeting will get the stalled talks back on track.May 21, 2023

