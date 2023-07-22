Mark Meadows joked about voter fraud claims then repeated same claims to Trump days later, WaPo

Former U.S. attorney and lead investigator for the House Select January 6 Committee, Tim Heaphy, reacts to new Washington Post reporting that Mark Meadows joked about Trump’s fraudulent election claims before January 6 and then repeated those same claims to Trump days later. Heaphy also addresses the question of Meadows’ key role in what happened that day and why his potential exposure may explain his recent retreat from both Trump and the public. “Meadows has exposure, there’s no question. He himself was in the center of all the prongs of the multi-part plan to disrupt the joint session,” Heaphy explains.July 22, 2023