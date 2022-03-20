Art school sheltering hundreds bombed by Russian forces in Mariupol
An art school in Mariupol, Ukraine was bombed by Russian forces. The Mariupol city council said there were 400 people sheltering in the school and it is now largely destroyed as Russian forces continue terrorizing civilians. March 20, 2022
