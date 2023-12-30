IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Maine residents react to ruling that Trump is ineligible for 2024 primary

    Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Lt. Gov. calls on California to 'explore every option' to remove Trump from 2024 primary ballot

    05:25

  • How a court decision and recorded phone call handed Trump a legal win and blemish

    02:44

  • East Coast faces flood warnings ahead of holiday travel

    02:28

  • Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

    08:21

  • Tornado threats and severe weather hitting Florida ahead of holiday travel

    02:38

  • Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages

    03:44

  • Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    03:16

  • Clarksville mayor on tornadoes' aftermath: 'There is devastation everywhere'

    02:47

  • Trump expected to defy his attorneys by testifying in N.Y. fraud case Monday 

    08:08

  • Israeli hostage killed during attempted rescue according to victim's Kibbutz

    02:36

  • U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

    01:18

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks decision to allow woman's emergency abortion

    02:32

  • U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea

    02:24

  • 'There's a lot of smoke here': What Liz Cheney's new book could mean for Trump’s Jan. 6 probe

    03:12

  • Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress

    02:27

  • Harris pledges $3 billion from U.S. to climate fund

    03:01

  • IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing

    03:21

  • Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6, election interference cases

    04:17

Weekends with Alex Witt

Maine residents react to ruling that Trump is ineligible for 2024 primary

02:26

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to challenge the Maine Secretary of State's decision to disqualify him from the Republican primary ballot over the Jan. 6 riots. NBC News' Emma Barnett talked with Maine residents to see whether the decision was justified or over-stepping boundaries. Dec. 30, 2023

    Maine residents react to ruling that Trump is ineligible for 2024 primary

    Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

  • Lt. Gov. calls on California to 'explore every option' to remove Trump from 2024 primary ballot

  • How a court decision and recorded phone call handed Trump a legal win and blemish

  • East Coast faces flood warnings ahead of holiday travel

  • Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

