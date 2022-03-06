Macron urged Putin to end military operations, protect nuclear sites during phone call
NBC's Josh Lederman reports on the nearly two-hour phone call between French President Macron and Russian President Putin, where Macron expressed deep concerns about the situation involving nuclear power plants in Ukraine and insisted to Putin that there needs to be no attempts to seize nuclear centers in Ukraine. March 6, 2022
