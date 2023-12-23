Lt. Gov. calls on California to 'explore every option' to remove Trump from 2024 primary ballot

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) joins Alex Witt to discuss the obstacles facing Biden’s border policy amid the surge in migrants at the Southern border, the fallout from Colorado’s ruling disqualifying Trump from the state’s ballot, and California's lieutenant governor Eleni Kounalakis sending a letter urging for the removal of Donald Trump from California's 2024 primary ballot.Dec. 23, 2023