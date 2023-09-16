IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, to make landfall near U.S.-Canada border

Weekends with Alex Witt

Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, to make landfall near U.S.-Canada border

Approximately 3 million people in New England and eastern Canada are bracing for post-tropical cyclone Lee. NBC News' Marissa Parra reports on conditions from Maine and meteorologist Angie Lassman provides a forecast.Sept. 16, 2023

