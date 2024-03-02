IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire
Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

A woman who lost her home in Texas' Smokehouse Creek fire has filed a lawsuit alleging that Xcel Energy is responsible for starting the fire. NBC News' Morgan Chesky reports on how high heat and high winds throughout the weekend is forcing locals to stay vigilant of new flare-ups. March 2, 2024

