Latest Israeli evacuation order affects 400,000 people in Rafah

‘That’s not how we’re trained’ - former policing task force member reacts to death of U.S. Airman by police06:28
'He's not going to lose': Trump supporters react to hush money trial02:20
‘It should be alarming!’ - anti-Trump Republican votes could be bring Biden closer to second term07:35
How the Biden administration is responding to criticism of a new rule for asylum-seekers02:48
‘Defiant Stormy Daniels’ gave ‘as good as she got’- NYT reporter in the Trump courtroom05:44
Arizona educators walkout of first lady event over Gaza02:20
- Now Playing
Latest Israeli evacuation order affects 400,000 people in Rafah02:00
- UP NEXT
Trump wears ‘a badge of honor’ for being ‘sleazy’ - niece of Donald Trump09:38
Stormy Daniels 'delivered’ for the prosecution in her critical testimony10:39
Several major rivers expected to crest in Texas as flood waters rise03:12
CIA director to travel to Israel for continued hostage-ceasefire talks01:22
University of Pennsylvania encampment enters 11th day02:57
UT Austin professor shows support for students demonstrators on campus02:47
‘Point out the sleaze’ - How the prosecution’s strategy could play out in Trump’s criminal trial09:41
USC protesters vow to return after tents cleared by police01:57
‘Puppies poll pretty well’: Political panel reacts to Kristi Noem’s defense for killing her dog08:56
Trump compares the Biden administration to the 'Gestapo'00:49
‘Embrace our shared humanity’ - One Rabbi’s message to pro-Palestinian student protestors06:20
Severe flooding in Texas causes hundreds of dramatic rescues02:47
Hope Hicks testimony provided the ‘mic drop moment’ for prosecutors - former federal prosecutor08:18
- UP NEXT
‘That’s not how we’re trained’ - former policing task force member reacts to death of U.S. Airman by police06:28
'He's not going to lose': Trump supporters react to hush money trial02:20
‘It should be alarming!’ - anti-Trump Republican votes could be bring Biden closer to second term07:35
How the Biden administration is responding to criticism of a new rule for asylum-seekers02:48
‘Defiant Stormy Daniels’ gave ‘as good as she got’- NYT reporter in the Trump courtroom05:44
Arizona educators walkout of first lady event over Gaza02:20
Play All