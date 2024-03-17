IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kremlin reporting 2024 election voter turnout is bigger than 2018
March 17, 202404:43
  • Now Playing

    Kremlin reporting 2024 election voter turnout is bigger than 2018

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    How law enforcement may approach suspect in New Jersey hostage situation

    02:53

  • Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06

  • Pennsylvania police say gunman killed 3 people and carjacked driver

    01:56

  • U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 

    02:26

  • 'Where do Nikki Haley's votes go?': Analysts discuss what happens next

    14:07

  • Fmr. Trump White House counsel: 'The facts are terrible'

    09:13

  • New Study: Turnout GAP Grows Between White and Black Voters 

    05:17

  • Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

    02:18

  • 'Completely wrong.' Journalist describes what Trump-related lawyers said about his new book

    07:07

  • Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

    02:55

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

    03:09

  • U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

    02:20

  • ‘Radical Reparations’ author: Reparations are ‘bigger than just a check or just money’

    05:16

  • Zelenskyy on possibility of losing American aid: 'We will lose a lot of people'

    04:57

  • Zelenskyy hopes to offer peace plan to Russia

    04:59

  • How Trump’s foreign policy could alter America’s global approach

    01:54

  • Resolution proposed to prevent RNC from paying Trump's legal bills

    01:55

  • Trump talks legal troubles in CPAC remarks

    03:02

Weekends with Alex Witt

Kremlin reporting 2024 election voter turnout is bigger than 2018

04:43

The Kremlin is reporting that the voter turnout of over 70% in the 2024 Russian elections was higher than in the 2018 election. NBC News' Keir Simmons reports on reactions from voters and politicians opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to win.March 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Kremlin reporting 2024 election voter turnout is bigger than 2018

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    How law enforcement may approach suspect in New Jersey hostage situation

    02:53

  • Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06

  • Pennsylvania police say gunman killed 3 people and carjacked driver

    01:56

  • U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 

    02:26

  • 'Where do Nikki Haley's votes go?': Analysts discuss what happens next

    14:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All