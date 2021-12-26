IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: 'I don't believe I'm being set up to fail'

05:05

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to recent scrutiny of her first year in office. In a CBS interview Harris shared her thoughts on the pandemic, and the state of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Harris also said, “I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail.”Dec. 26, 2021

