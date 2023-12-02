IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6 civil cases,

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated

    02:56

  • U.S. airports brace for record-breaking travel

    02:44

  • Video shows third group of hostages released by Hamas

    05:54

  • Three Palestinian men going to family dinner shot in Vermont

    03:38

  • Derek Chauvin hospitalized after being stabbed in prison

    01:47

  • Derek Chauvin hospitalized after being stabbed in prison

    00:30

  • Second round of hostage releases delayed over alleged violations

    02:55

  • Qatari prime minister 'more confident' deal would get Hamas hostages home

    04:46

  • Israeli officials: Military to expand operations beyond northern Gaza

    01:55

  • Plaintiffs say they will appeal judge's decision over Trump on Colorado's 2024 ballot

    00:43

  • FAA investigating SpaceX's Starship test launch after ending in lost signal

    01:43

  • Gazan civilians evacuate hospitals as Israeli forces move in

    03:16

  • Trump planning sweeping raids, detention camps, and mass deportations if re-elected in 2025, NYT reports

    04:10

  • 5 U.S. military service members killed in training mission

    01:29

  • Former Trump press secretary Grisham says she's spoken with investigators

    04:21

  • What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    03:07

  • Gaza's biggest hospital suffers power outage and stops 'basic functions'

    02:55

  • Blinken meets with Iraqi prime minister to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

    02:18

  • Israel Defense Forces work to navigate and destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    05:34

Weekends with Alex Witt

Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6 civil cases,

04:17

Former President Donald Trump's bids to dismiss two major cases against him were rejected by judges overseeing the cases, denying his claims of presidential immunity. NBC News' Dasha Burns reports on the latest developments the cases, one involving Trump's accountability for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and special counsel Jack Smith's case charging that Trump tried to overturn the election results. Dec. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6 civil cases,

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated

    02:56

  • U.S. airports brace for record-breaking travel

    02:44

  • Video shows third group of hostages released by Hamas

    05:54

  • Three Palestinian men going to family dinner shot in Vermont

    03:38

  • Derek Chauvin hospitalized after being stabbed in prison

    01:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All