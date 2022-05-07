IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jill Biden travels to Romania, Slovakia focused on 'mental health needs' of Ukrainian refugees

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Pelosi becomes highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    02:53

  • Supporters celebrate French President Macron's re-election

    02:07

  • Is the Desantis Disney move legal?

    02:05

  • Odesa residents ‘scared’ after missile strike hits civilian building

    03:06

  • Video shows aftermath of explosions in Kharkiv that killed one, injured 18

    00:21

  • Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

    02:17

  • Watch: British Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    03:14

  • Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'

    00:51

  • Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia

    01:49

  • Did Ketanji Brown Jackson get a fair hearing?

    01:12

  • What Biden's speech means for Putin's calculus

    00:46

  • Former NATO ambassador: "We can do more"

    01:34

  • Why there's no way Russia can win

    00:21

  • Biden to travel to Brussels for NATO summit, president will not travel to Ukraine

    02:37

  • Art school sheltering hundreds bombed by Russian forces in Mariupol

    04:11

  • White House: Biden will not visit Ukraine during trip to Brussels

    00:19

  • Zelenskyy demands peace talks with Russia to 'restore territorial integrity to Ukraine'

    07:21

  • 'The Russians would be squashed'

    00:57

  • Biden administration: There will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine

    02:03

Weekends with Alex Witt

Jill Biden travels to Romania, Slovakia focused on 'mental health needs' of Ukrainian refugees

02:43

First lady Jill Biden traveled to Romania and Slovakia in support of Ukrainian refugees and is focusing on mental health needs of children enrolled at schools in Romania following the fallout in Ukraine. NBC's Mike Memoli reports.  May 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jill Biden travels to Romania, Slovakia focused on 'mental health needs' of Ukrainian refugees

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Pelosi becomes highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    02:53

  • Supporters celebrate French President Macron's re-election

    02:07

  • Is the Desantis Disney move legal?

    02:05

  • Odesa residents ‘scared’ after missile strike hits civilian building

    03:06

  • Video shows aftermath of explosions in Kharkiv that killed one, injured 18

    00:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All