IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How the Biden impeachment inquiry could hurt the GOP

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Jen Psaki on new polls & the Biden-Trump 'contrast'

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on corruption charges in impeachment trial

    04:52

  • President Biden possible impeachment?

    06:44

  • The January sixth text messages no one is talking about

    01:53

  • Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, to make landfall near U.S.-Canada border

    05:02

  • New take on request for 'narrow' gag order for Donald Trump.

    01:23

  • Dem Congressman says he’ll “dig into” Musk's role in Ukraine war

    02:19

  • Rep. Crow: "It's likely I'll be a witness in this case."

    01:25

  • Rep. Crow reacts to Musk refusing Ukraine request for Starlink use in attack on Russia

    02:19

  • Photos show escaped convict outside search zone with changed appearance

    03:24

  • New tremors in Morocco as death toll tops 2,100

    02:05

  • Trump gives predictably bogus response to Colorado's fast-moving lawsuit to remove him from the ballot

    08:48

  • Biden remains silent on Trump legal issues

    03:35

  • ‘Abnormally bad:’ Burning Man attendee describes escape through mud

    02:18

  • In ‘chilling’ new interview, Trump says he’d ‘lock up’ his political enemies if re-elected 

    06:33

  • Former New Mexico Governor, U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson dies at age 75

    03:09

  • Floridians continue clean-up efforts as Biden surveys Hurricane Idahlia damage

    03:44

  • Sheriff: Jacksonville shooter’s manifesto is a ‘diary of a madman’

    02:43

  • Jacksonville sheriff names mass shooting victims and identifies 21-year-old gunman

    02:10

Weekends with Alex Witt

Jen Psaki on new polls & the Biden-Trump 'contrast'

03:13

MSNBC host and former Biden White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, gave MSNBC's Alex Witt her take.Sept. 17, 2023

  • How the Biden impeachment inquiry could hurt the GOP

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Jen Psaki on new polls & the Biden-Trump 'contrast'

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on corruption charges in impeachment trial

    04:52

  • President Biden possible impeachment?

    06:44

  • The January sixth text messages no one is talking about

    01:53

  • Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, to make landfall near U.S.-Canada border

    05:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All