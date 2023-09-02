IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In 'chilling' new interview, Trump says he'd 'lock up' his political enemies if re-elected 

06:33

Former Trump aide and chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security Miles Taylor joins Alex Witt to discuss the dangers of another Trump term, the 14th Amendment clause, and Trump telling conservative media personality Glenn Beck that he would prosecute his political enemies if elected president again. "Donald Trump actually did have a vision while I was in the administration to use the terrorist prison at Guantanamo Bay to house political prisoners,” Taylor says. “The only reason he didn’t start sending people to Guantanamo is that he was convinced it would be too expensive and the facility couldn't house the number of people he wanted to send there.That was the mindset of the man when he was president of the United States.” Sept. 2, 2023

