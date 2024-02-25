IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Trump’s foreign policy could alter America’s global approach
Weekends with Alex Witt

How Trump’s foreign policy could alter America’s global approach

Isolationism in American politics is gaining traction as former President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers continue to question foreign aid funding and the NATO alliance. NBC News’ Dan De Luce explains the global consequences if Trump is re-elected and further isolates the U.S. from the world in foreign policy.Feb. 25, 2024

