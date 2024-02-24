IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives
Feb. 24, 202406:15

  • Trump talks legal troubles in CPAC remarks

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives

    06:15
  • UP NEXT

    Trump says Black voters like him because he's been 'discriminated against' by legal system

    02:16

  • Body of Alexei Navalny returned to family, spokesperson says

    00:54

  • Are Trump's golden sneakers a golden ticket?

    06:08

  • Authorities identified 2 officers, 1 first responder killed in Minnesota

    03:18

  • Over 400 arrested as Russia mourns the death of Alexei Navalny

    02:23

  • Dem. strategist on Tlaib: 'You don't slap the president in the face'

    02:18

  • Can gold sneakers save Donald Trump?

    08:14

  • Two police officers and first responder killed in Burnsville, MN

    02:22

  • 'I saw big orange flames': Woman describes Virginia home explosion

    03:49

  • Firefighter killed, others injured in 'horrific' Virginia home explosion

    03:08

  • ‘Trump has degraded over time’: Trump book author on former president

    06:29

  • Fans share excitement ahead of the Super Bowl 2024

    01:56

  • U.S. officials believe major progress on hostage deal in Gaza could happen this week 

    05:49

  • Senate passes procedural hurdle for foreign aid package

    02:00

  • 'He’s gone!': Trump questions whereabouts of Haley's husband who is deployed

    02:29

  • Biden cautions Netanyahu about civilians' safety in pending Rafah assault

    02:51

  • White House: Trump's remarks that he would allow Russia to attack NATO allies was 'unhinged'

    01:51

  • 'Out of touch with reality': Why a Fmr. Rep. thinks Trump shouldn't be near the oval office again

    03:34

Weekends with Alex Witt

How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives

06:15

MSNBC's Alex Witt spoke with NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and Charles Coleman, former Brooklyn New York prosecutor, NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst and host of the Charles Coleman podcast.Feb. 24, 2024

  • Trump talks legal troubles in CPAC remarks

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives

    06:15
  • UP NEXT

    Trump says Black voters like him because he's been 'discriminated against' by legal system

    02:16

  • Body of Alexei Navalny returned to family, spokesperson says

    00:54

  • Are Trump's golden sneakers a golden ticket?

    06:08

  • Authorities identified 2 officers, 1 first responder killed in Minnesota

    03:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All