IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 
02:15
  • Now Playing

    How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case

    09:40

  • Rep. Swalwell: Accountability coming to Trump for inciting Jan 6 insurrection

    03:55

  • How Letitia James could seize Trump assets if he doesn’t pay

    03:10

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

    07:55

  • Trump’s bombshell move pays off? Supreme Court responds to his request to hold 'immunity' smackdown

    05:51

  • Rep. Garcia: Republicans are turning their backs on democracy

    04:15

  • Trump can be jailed in 2024: Appeals court deals nightmare blow in Jack Smith case

    09:58

  • Prof. Tribe on Trump ballot case: Colorado was doing its job applying the Constitution

    08:48

  • Lawrence: Every justice knows Clarence Thomas should have recused on Trump ballot case

    05:33

  • Judge Luttig: The most historic constitutional and political case in all of American history

    06:48

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump is not stupid enough to believe everything Donald Trump says

    12:42

  • Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in

    05:27

  • Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial

    08:03

  • 'He's not above the law': Trump immunity rejected by court

    10:35

  • Lawrence: Historians’ brief teaches Supreme Court 14th Amendment’s real history

    11:34

  • Liz Cheney calls out Elise Stefanik amplifying ‘crackpot’ Jan 6 conspiracy theories

    04:55

  • Judge rips GOP for "preposterous" Jan. 6 claims, Committee Investigator weighs in

    08:27

  • Judge slams Republicans for January 6 rhetoric

    07:03

  • 'Trump, you’re next': What Peter Navarro’s sentencing means

    03:23

Weekends with Alex Witt

How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

02:15

A Washington federal appeals court tossed out the sentencing extension of a Jan. 6 Capitol riots defendant issued by a lower court. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on how overruling this decision could alter the sentencing of more than a hundred other cases related to Jan. 6. March 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case

    09:40

  • Rep. Swalwell: Accountability coming to Trump for inciting Jan 6 insurrection

    03:55

  • How Letitia James could seize Trump assets if he doesn’t pay

    03:10

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

    07:55

  • Trump’s bombshell move pays off? Supreme Court responds to his request to hold 'immunity' smackdown

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All