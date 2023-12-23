IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How a court decision and recorded phone call handed Trump a legal win and blemish

Weekends with Alex Witt

How a court decision and recorded phone call handed Trump a legal win and blemish

The Supreme Court rejected a request to review former President Donald Trump's immunity claim but a new phone call recording reveals Trump pressuring Michigan election officials not to certify the 2020 election results. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist reports on how this will affect Trump's ongoing legal cases.Dec. 23, 2023

    How a court decision and recorded phone call handed Trump a legal win and blemish

