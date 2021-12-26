Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge
05:40
Share this -
copied
Hospitals and health care workers are overwhelmed by staff shortages and hospitalizations as 1.3 million Americans have been infected with Covid-19 during the holiday week. Dr. Anthony Fauci explains how President Biden’s plan will help struggling hospitals. Dec. 26, 2021
Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’
05:05
Now Playing
Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge
05:40
UP NEXT
Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas
00:21
Mary Trump on cousin's texts
07:23
We will beat Covid with vaccinations, ‘not fear’: NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams
05:29
NBA, NFL postpones games due to Covid health and safety protocols