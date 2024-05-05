IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hope Hicks testimony provided the ‘mic drop moment’ for prosecutors - former federal prosecutor
May 5, 202408:18

  • Trump compares the Biden administration to the 'Gestapo'

    00:49

  • ‘Embrace our shared humanity’ - One Rabbi’s message to pro-Palestinian student protestors

    06:20

  • Severe flooding in Texas causes hundreds of dramatic rescues

    02:47
    Hope Hicks testimony provided the ‘mic drop moment’ for prosecutors - former federal prosecutor

    08:18
    Police move in on protesters at University of Virginia

    04:25

  • It’s a ‘gamble’ for Biden to dismiss young vote amidst campus protests - Democratic strategist

    06:47

  • Rep. Cuellar vows to continue reelection amid charges

    01:57

  • Testimonies so far have been from the ‘scoundrels’ of the story - NYT reporter on Trump’s trial

    12:27

  • False post claiming migrants registering to vote shows how misinformation spreads

    04:16

  • ‘Public sentiment matters’ - The difference between anti-war protests of the 1960’s and now

    05:26

  • Universities weigh commencement as pro-Palestinian protests continue

    03:18

  • Hamas arrives in Egypt to talk cease-fire and await Israeli delegation

    02:28

  • ‘A chilling effect’ on poll workers - Why it might be tough for some polling stations to get enough staff

    07:18

  • ‘Lie down with dogs, you get fleas’ - Recapping emotional testimony from Trump’s criminal trial

    11:00

  • FMR Advisor to VP Mike Pence: Trump campaign needs to 'mitigate the chaos'

    04:52

  • U.S. ‘needs to hear young people’s voices’ says Democratic Rep.

    05:05

  • Damage from Oklahoma tornadoes 'unbelievable,' Gov. Stitt says

    02:28

  • Protesters, counter-protesters clash on UCLA campus 

    04:26

  • A look into the courtroom: jurors ‘march like silent soldiers reporting for duty’ past Trump 

    07:16

  • Deaths reported after tornadoes strike south of Oklahoma City

    03:01

Weekends with Alex Witt

Hope Hicks testimony provided the ‘mic drop moment’ for prosecutors - former federal prosecutor

08:18

Former federal prosecutor Kristy Greenberg and Washington Post reporter Perry Stein have both been in the courtroom for Donald Trump’s criminal trial. They join Alex Witt to share insights from the courtroom and preview this week’s testimonies.May 5, 2024

