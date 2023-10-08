IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. support moving closer to Israel includes carrier strike group and F-35 aircraft squadrons

    Hamas attack on Israel bears similarities to Iranian tactics

    2024 GOP candidates respond to Israel attacks

  • Fighting between IDF and Hamas fighters continues inside Israel

  • Palestinian-Americans hold rally in Chicago

  • McCaffrey: Ground invasion of Gaza would be a 'bloody mess'

  • Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel

  • 'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out

  • Biden tells Netanyahu more defense support is coming

  • Did Israel depend too much on technology for intelligence?

  • Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

  • Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

  • Lawmakers receiving regular updates on Hamas-Israel fighting

Weekends with Alex Witt

Hamas attack on Israel bears similarities to Iranian tactics

01:56

The tactics used in the Hamas assault on Israel appeared to bear similarities to tactics used by Iran and its proxies, according to senior intelligence officials. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports from the White House as U.S. officials are pushing back on speculation Iran played a role in coordinating the attack.Oct. 8, 2023

