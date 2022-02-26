IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine

Weekends with Alex Witt

Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine

Germany has decided to send weapons directly to Ukraine which includes anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles as NATO moves forward with a historic deployment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NBC's Josh Lederman reports. Feb. 26, 2022

    Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine

