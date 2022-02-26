Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine

Germany has decided to send weapons directly to Ukraine which includes anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles as NATO moves forward with a historic deployment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NBC's Josh Lederman reports. Feb. 26, 2022
