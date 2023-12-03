IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

    08:14

  • U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea

    02:24

  • ‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader

    14:38

  • Cousin of released hostage: 'I couldn’t stop crying'

    04:15

  •  ‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza

    05:16

  • IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing

    03:21

  • Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War

    06:21

  • Fighting in Gaza resumes after weeklong truce ends

    03:24

  • Netanyahu is doubling down on policies that produce nothing but death and destruction: Journalist

    07:20

  • 'He's not going to survive this' Netanyahu in hot water after NYT report on Hamas attack

    06:36

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Family member of Hamas hostage: “If there is no endgame…this is all in vain”

    07:42

  • ADL director: Call out antisemitism when it happens; call out anti-Muslim hate when it happens

    10:35

  • Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16

  • “We in Israel are very troubled, because on October 7th, they took us by surprise."

    05:20

  • 'We are relieved and extremely happy': Brother of released hostage speaks

    06:05

  • Biggest intelligence blunder in 50 years and a day: NYT reporter on what Israel knew

    08:57

  • Israel and Hamas resume fighting in Gaza

    01:25

  • ‘Use our leverage’: U.S. should pressure Israel to protect civilians if bombing resumes expert says

    09:06

Weekends with Alex Witt

Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed

02:56

Gaza officials say at least 700 Palestinians have died since Israel resumed its bombings of the enclave even as the Israeli military claims it distributed information on evacuation route to civilians. NBC News’ David Noriega reports on why Gazans believe the information is confusing on top of their fears of being forced into Egypt.Dec. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

    08:14

  • U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea

    02:24

  • ‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader

    14:38

  • Cousin of released hostage: 'I couldn’t stop crying'

    04:15

  •  ‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All