Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed

- Now Playing
Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed02:56
- UP NEXT
Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’08:14
U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea02:24
‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader14:38
Cousin of released hostage: 'I couldn’t stop crying'04:15
‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza05:16
IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing03:21
Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War06:21
Fighting in Gaza resumes after weeklong truce ends03:24
Netanyahu is doubling down on policies that produce nothing but death and destruction: Journalist07:20
'He's not going to survive this' Netanyahu in hot water after NYT report on Hamas attack06:36
John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’04:01
Family member of Hamas hostage: “If there is no endgame…this is all in vain”07:42
ADL director: Call out antisemitism when it happens; call out anti-Muslim hate when it happens10:35
Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’04:16
“We in Israel are very troubled, because on October 7th, they took us by surprise."05:20
'We are relieved and extremely happy': Brother of released hostage speaks06:05
Biggest intelligence blunder in 50 years and a day: NYT reporter on what Israel knew08:57
Israel and Hamas resume fighting in Gaza01:25
‘Use our leverage’: U.S. should pressure Israel to protect civilians if bombing resumes expert says09:06
- Now Playing
Gaza officials: 700 people killed since Israeli bombings resumed02:56
- UP NEXT
Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’08:14
U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea02:24
‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader14:38
Cousin of released hostage: 'I couldn’t stop crying'04:15
‘They are not safe and they know it’: UNICEF spokesperson details situation in Gaza05:16
Play All