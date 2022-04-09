IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Far-right French presidential candidate Le Pen tightens race with Macron

03:08

French President Emmanuel Macron's lead in the presidential race against far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen is growing narrow, which is causing some concern within the Biden administration, because a Le Pen victory could destabilize the Western coalition against Russia. BBC's Katty Kay shares details.April 9, 2022

