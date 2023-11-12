IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Former Trump press secretary Grisham says she's spoken with investigators

04:21

Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary and communications director under Donald Trump, told MSNBC's Alex Witt that she's spoken with "various people on various investigations" about the former president.Nov. 12, 2023

