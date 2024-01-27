Fmr. Trump press sec.: Melania has been 'really pressuring' Trump to combat Carroll allegations

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary and communications director under Donald Trump, told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Melania Trump "has been really pressuring [Donald Trump] to go out there and defend himself in this particular case."Jan. 27, 2024

