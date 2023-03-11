IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Former lead investigator of January 6 committee speaks out on Tucker Carlson video

Weekends with Alex Witt

Former lead investigator of January 6 committee speaks out on Tucker Carlson video

08:41

Former lead investigator of the January 6 committee, Timothy Heaphy, speaks out on Tucker Carlson's exclusive Jan 6 video, and says there was no evidence of Antifa involvement in the Capitol attack, which was consistent with what the U.S. intelligence investigation showed.  March 11, 2023

