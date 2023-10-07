Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

Former CIA director John Brennan, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Adm. James Stavridis, and former Deputy National Security advisor Ben Rhodes join Alex Witt to discuss the strategic and tactical sophistication of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel and the implications for Israeli intelligence moving forward. The attack, Brennan says, “raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities... and whether their intelligence sources were compromised in some way.” Ben Rhodes and Adm. Stavridis also comment on the remarkable scale and sophistication of the attack. Given Israel’s population, Adm. Staviridis says, “this is going to approach a 9/11 feel to the Israelis.”Oct. 7, 2023