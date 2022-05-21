- Now Playing
First emergency flights on baby formula expected from Europe to arrive in U.S.02:33
- UP NEXT
Kathy Barnette surges in Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary leaving GOP concerned02:42
Abortion rights supporters participate in 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest on National Mall03:30
Abortion rights activists outside SCOTUS: ‘Everyone should have a choice’02:11
Why the Roe v. Wade Leak Happened.03:27
U.S. G-7 leaders announce new sanctions on Russia following virtual meeting with Zelenskyy02:34
Jill Biden travels to Romania, Slovakia focused on 'mental health needs' of Ukrainian refugees02:43
Pelosi becomes highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv02:53
Supporters celebrate French President Macron's re-election02:07
Is the Desantis Disney move legal?02:05
Odesa residents ‘scared’ after missile strike hits civilian building03:06
Video shows aftermath of explosions in Kharkiv that killed one, injured 1800:21
Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive02:17
Watch: British Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine03:14
Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'00:51
Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia01:49
Did Ketanji Brown Jackson get a fair hearing?01:12
What Biden's speech means for Putin's calculus00:46
Former NATO ambassador: "We can do more"01:34
Why there's no way Russia can win00:21
- Now Playing
First emergency flights on baby formula expected from Europe to arrive in U.S.02:33
- UP NEXT
Kathy Barnette surges in Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary leaving GOP concerned02:42
Abortion rights supporters participate in 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest on National Mall03:30
Abortion rights activists outside SCOTUS: ‘Everyone should have a choice’02:11
Why the Roe v. Wade Leak Happened.03:27
U.S. G-7 leaders announce new sanctions on Russia following virtual meeting with Zelenskyy02:34
Play All