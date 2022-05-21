IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    First emergency flights on baby formula expected from Europe to arrive in U.S.

Weekends with Alex Witt

First emergency flights on baby formula expected from Europe to arrive in U.S.

NBC's Steve Patterson reports on when the 132 pallets of baby formula are expected to land in the U.S. after being shipped from Germany by U.S. military to Indiana, and hears from a mom who says she is disappointed by the length of time it’s taking to get the formula restocked.May 21, 2022

    First emergency flights on baby formula expected from Europe to arrive in U.S.

