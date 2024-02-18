IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Firefighter killed, others injured in 'horrific' Virginia home explosion
Feb. 18, 202403:08

Firefighter killed, others injured in 'horrific' Virginia home explosion

03:08

A 500-gallon underground propane tank was found at a Virginia home that caused a catastrophic explosion, killing one firefighter and injuring others. The tank was leaking propane that “had migrated into the homes.” Neighbors surrounding the home recall the moment they felt the explosion. Feb. 18, 2024

