IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 2024 GOP candidates respond to Israel attacks

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    Fighting between IDF and Hamas fighters continues inside Israel

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian-Americans hold rally in Chicago

    02:32

  • McCaffrey: Ground invasion of Gaza would be a 'bloody mess'

    07:08

  • Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel

    02:20

  • 'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out

    01:46

  • Biden tells Netanyahu more defense support is coming

    02:50

  • Did Israel depend too much on technology for intelligence?

    01:57

  • Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'

    04:23

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

    07:36

  • Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54

  • Lawmakers receiving regular updates on Hamas-Israel fighting

    02:27

  • Dinner with the Trumps

    01:16

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'This latest case has really got him pretty nervous and scared'

    05:40

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'I feel bad for any staffer who is around that man right now'

    01:03

  • Government shutdown threat

    05:11

  • Former Jan 6th spokesperson reacts to allegations against Giuliani

    09:16

  • Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case

    05:19

  • McCarthy: Americans should not expect a government shutdown

    02:11

  • An insider’s take on the Trump bombshell allegations

    09:50

Weekends with Alex Witt

Fighting between IDF and Hamas fighters continues inside Israel

03:41

Axios political reporter Barak Ravid reports as Israel Defense Forces continue to engage with Hamas fighters inside Israel for the second day.Oct. 8, 2023

  • 2024 GOP candidates respond to Israel attacks

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    Fighting between IDF and Hamas fighters continues inside Israel

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian-Americans hold rally in Chicago

    02:32

  • McCaffrey: Ground invasion of Gaza would be a 'bloody mess'

    07:08

  • Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel

    02:20

  • 'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out

    01:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All