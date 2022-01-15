IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Family of Martin Luther King Jr. leads Arizona march to press for voting rights legislation

    06:00
  • UP NEXT

    Covid surge fills up 80% of ICU beds across U.S.

    02:59

  • Bronx fire ‘horrific, painful’ for New York City says Mayor Adams

    01:28

  • Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’

    05:05

  • Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge

    05:40

  • Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas

    00:21

  • Mary Trump on cousin's texts

    07:23

  • We will beat Covid with vaccinations, ‘not fear’: NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams

    05:29

  • NBA, NFL postpones games due to Covid health and safety protocols

    02:17

  • Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff

    02:02

  • Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron

    01:35

  • Progressives on Sen. Manchin's no on BBB

    03:19

  • Will one little statute be big trouble for Trump?

    03:28

  • "Superimmunity," Explained

    01:15

  • Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday

    02:29

  • Rescue, recovery efforts underway in western Kentucky after catastrophic tornadoes

    04:41

  • Voting Rights a Christmas Present?

    05:05

  • Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike

    03:15

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

  • Former FBI exec: Michigan school shooting "Perfect storm of facts and circumstances"

    00:52

Weekends with Alex Witt

Family of Martin Luther King Jr. leads Arizona march to press for voting rights legislation

06:00

The Family of Martin Luther King Jr. mark his birthday with a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, calling on President Biden and the Senate to pass federal voting rights legislation. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports. Jan. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Family of Martin Luther King Jr. leads Arizona march to press for voting rights legislation

    06:00
  • UP NEXT

    Covid surge fills up 80% of ICU beds across U.S.

    02:59

  • Bronx fire ‘horrific, painful’ for New York City says Mayor Adams

    01:28

  • Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’

    05:05

  • Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge

    05:40

  • Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas

    00:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All