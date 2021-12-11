Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Voting Rights a Christmas Present?05:05
Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike03:15
New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected04:44
Former FBI exec: Michigan school shooting "Perfect storm of facts and circumstances"00:52
"We have not seen any remorse"00:51
Don't call it a comeback?02:38
Omicron is out there. Should I still get a booster?01:17
Germany, Italy, U.K. confirm cases of Covid omicron variant02:18
IOC president issues statement after speaking to missing tennis star Peng Shuai02:40
Why Biden's Build Back Better Bill won't add to inflation03:50
Departures halted after accidental gun discharge at Atlanta airport00:40
Community reacts to Rittenhouse acquittal of all charges in Kenosha trial02:52
"Everybody disagrees with the CBO"02:12
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday event02:48
The Taylor Swift loyalty test01:26
What 100 Black pastors can do01:33
Sister of Paul Gosar: 'No, this wasn’t the brother I always knew'09:57
Who's threatening U.S. election officials?05:50
4-point-4 million U-S workers say, "I quit"01:01
New York City at risk of severe thunderstorm, rain00:42
Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike03:15
NBC's Kathy Park reports on how families are actively searching for their loved ones who were working at the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, when the catastrophic tornado struck. Dec. 11, 2021
Voting Rights a Christmas Present?05:05
Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike03:15
New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected04:44
Former FBI exec: Michigan school shooting "Perfect storm of facts and circumstances"00:52
"We have not seen any remorse"00:51
Don't call it a comeback?02:38