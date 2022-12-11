IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Exploring Orion’s flight path around moon after historic mission

    02:44

  • Watch: Orion capsule makes splashdown after trip around the moon 

    02:43

  • Brittney Griner receiving medical evaluation in U.S. after return from Russia

    02:21

  • The upside to the Kari Lake lawsuit

    00:52

  • Election Deniers' Loving to Lose?

    00:42

  • Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

    02:11

  • New bad news about honeybees

    00:44

  • Inside the GOP's mega-MAGA problem

    01:03

  • "I was embarrassed for him"

    00:26

  • Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up

    02:35

  • Michael Moore's new message for democrats

    00:21

  • Why the abortion issue isn't going away

    01:05

  • How Trump's inner circle is taking the GOP defeat

    01:28

  • Election Results: Why the Wait?

    01:28

  • Biden looks to counter China's influence, Russia's War in Ukraine during Asia tour

    02:44

  • What really happened in the Trump limo?

    01:04

  • Michael Moore's reminder for you

    02:32

  • Streamlining the Vote Count

    05:50

  • Soaring food prices, soaring company profits

    01:11

  • 'Tuning out is not an option': Obama campaigns for Fetterman in Pennsylvania

    02:30

Weekends with Alex Witt

Exploring Orion’s flight path around moon after historic mission

02:44

NASA’s next-generation Orion capsule returned to Earth splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California. The capsule was focused on testing the rocket system and Orion’s heath shield. Dec. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Exploring Orion’s flight path around moon after historic mission

    02:44

  • Watch: Orion capsule makes splashdown after trip around the moon 

    02:43

  • Brittney Griner receiving medical evaluation in U.S. after return from Russia

    02:21

  • The upside to the Kari Lake lawsuit

    00:52

  • Election Deniers' Loving to Lose?

    00:42

  • Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

    02:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All