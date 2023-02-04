IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    DNC makes South Carolina first primary stop of 2024

Weekends with Alex Witt

DNC makes South Carolina first primary stop of 2024

06:43

The Democratic National Convention officially moved South Carolina in front of Iowa and New Hampshire as the first stop of their 2024 primary. NBC News' Marissa Parra reports on the new changes and Gary Grumbach reports on how President Joe Biden, who made the recommendation, is reacting to the decision.Feb. 4, 2023

    DNC makes South Carolina first primary stop of 2024

