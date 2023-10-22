IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Detroit synagogue president fatally stabbed near home 

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Nine Republicans officially join House speaker race

    02:47

  • IDF Spokesperson urges, "Do not listen to Hamas"

    06:11

  • 20 aid trucks allowed into Gaza, Israel prepares for ground offensive

    02:55

  • How Israelis feel about Netanyahu now

    05:32

  • A new sad fact about the funerals in Israel

    01:40

  • Concert survivor on how life has changed since the Hamas attacks

    05:15

  • IDF: Preparing for Coordinated Air, Sea, Land Attack

    07:39

  • U.S. support moving closer to Israel includes carrier strike group and F-35 aircraft squadrons

    02:19

  • Hamas attack on Israel bears similarities to Iranian tactics

    01:56

  • 2024 GOP candidates respond to Israel attacks

    05:19

  • Fighting between IDF and Hamas fighters continues inside Israel

    03:41

  • Palestinian-Americans hold rally in Chicago

    02:32

  • McCaffrey: Ground invasion of Gaza would be a 'bloody mess'

    07:08

  • Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from Israel

    02:20

  • 'The most terrifying thing is her voice': Friend of woman kidnapped on video speaks out

    01:46

  • Biden tells Netanyahu more defense support is coming

    02:50

  • Did Israel depend too much on technology for intelligence?

    01:57

  • Israel Defense Forces spokesperson: Hamas 'will pay a price they have never paid before'

    04:23

Weekends with Alex Witt

Detroit synagogue president fatally stabbed near home 

01:22

The board president of a Detroit synagogue, Samantha Woll was fatally stabbed near her home. The attacker is still at large. Woll's death comes after federal authorities strengthened security for Jewish American, Arab American, and Muslim American communities in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.Oct. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Detroit synagogue president fatally stabbed near home 

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Nine Republicans officially join House speaker race

    02:47

  • IDF Spokesperson urges, "Do not listen to Hamas"

    06:11

  • 20 aid trucks allowed into Gaza, Israel prepares for ground offensive

    02:55

  • How Israelis feel about Netanyahu now

    05:32

  • A new sad fact about the funerals in Israel

    01:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All