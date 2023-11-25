IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Derek Chauvin hospitalized after being stabbed in prison

00:30

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the death of George Floyd, was seriously injured and hospitalized after a prison stabbing.Nov. 25, 2023

Play All