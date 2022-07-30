IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Death toll in Kentucky floods at 25 as rescue efforts continue

Weekends with Alex Witt

Death toll in Kentucky floods at 25 as rescue efforts continue

With the death toll growing to 25, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentucky residents to report missing loved ones while authorities continue to rescue those stranded in rural areas. July 30, 2022

