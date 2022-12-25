IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Death toll due to dangerous winter weather rises to 32

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly temperatures take their toll as winter storms grip the U.S.

    04:31

  • Exploring Orion’s flight path around moon after historic mission

    02:44

  • Watch: Orion capsule makes splashdown after trip around the moon 

    02:43

  • Brittney Griner receiving medical evaluation in U.S. after return from Russia

    02:21

  • The upside to the Kari Lake lawsuit

    00:52

  • Election Deniers' Loving to Lose?

    00:42

  • Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

    02:11

  • New bad news about honeybees

    00:44

  • Inside the GOP's mega-MAGA problem

    01:03

  • "I was embarrassed for him"

    00:26

  • Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up

    02:35

  • Michael Moore's new message for democrats

    00:21

  • Why the abortion issue isn't going away

    01:05

  • How Trump's inner circle is taking the GOP defeat

    01:28

  • Election Results: Why the Wait?

    01:28

  • Biden looks to counter China's influence, Russia's War in Ukraine during Asia tour

    02:44

  • What really happened in the Trump limo?

    01:04

  • Michael Moore's reminder for you

    02:32

  • Streamlining the Vote Count

    05:50

Weekends with Alex Witt

Death toll due to dangerous winter weather rises to 32

01:01

Four more people died in Erie County, New York, bringing the death toll across the country in weather-related incidents to 32. Buffalo, New York is facing up to 48 inches of snow while Texas is confronting a power emergency. Dec. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Death toll due to dangerous winter weather rises to 32

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly temperatures take their toll as winter storms grip the U.S.

    04:31

  • Exploring Orion’s flight path around moon after historic mission

    02:44

  • Watch: Orion capsule makes splashdown after trip around the moon 

    02:43

  • Brittney Griner receiving medical evaluation in U.S. after return from Russia

    02:21

  • The upside to the Kari Lake lawsuit

    00:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All