IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Covid surge fills up 80% of ICU beds across U.S.02:59
UP NEXT
Bronx fire ‘horrific, painful’ for New York City says Mayor Adams01:28
Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’05:05
Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge05:40
Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas00:21
Mary Trump on cousin's texts07:23
We will beat Covid with vaccinations, ‘not fear’: NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams05:29
NBA, NFL postpones games due to Covid health and safety protocols02:17
Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff02:02
Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron01:35
Progressives on Sen. Manchin's no on BBB03:19
Will one little statute be big trouble for Trump?03:28
"Superimmunity," Explained01:15
Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday02:29
Rescue, recovery efforts underway in western Kentucky after catastrophic tornadoes04:41
Voting Rights a Christmas Present?05:05
Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike03:15
New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected04:44
Former FBI exec: Michigan school shooting "Perfect storm of facts and circumstances"00:52
"We have not seen any remorse"00:51
Covid surge fills up 80% of ICU beds across U.S.02:59
Hospitals are overwhelmed and understaffed as confirmed covid cases near almost 60 million. NBC's Liz McLaughlin reports from Charlotte, NC. Jan. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Covid surge fills up 80% of ICU beds across U.S.02:59
UP NEXT
Bronx fire ‘horrific, painful’ for New York City says Mayor Adams01:28
Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’05:05
Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge05:40
Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas00:21
Mary Trump on cousin's texts07:23