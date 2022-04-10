IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: British Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    03:14

  • Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'

    00:51

  • Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia

    01:49

  • Did Ketanji Brown Jackson get a fair hearing?

    01:12

  • What Biden's speech means for Putin's calculus

    00:46

  • Former NATO ambassador: "We can do more"

    01:34

  • Why there's no way Russia can win

    00:21

  • Biden to travel to Brussels for NATO summit, president will not travel to Ukraine

    02:37

  • Art school sheltering hundreds bombed by Russian forces in Mariupol

    04:11

  • White House: Biden will not visit Ukraine during trip to Brussels

    00:19

  • Zelenskyy demands peace talks with Russia to 'restore territorial integrity to Ukraine'

    07:21

  • 'The Russians would be squashed'

    00:57

  • Biden administration: There will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine

    02:03

  • New Jersey mayor helps refugees at Ukraine border crossing

    01:35

  • Brittney Griner & Russia's 99% Conviction Rate

    00:45

  • Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy

    02:39

  • "You must hit first." Inside Putin's past writings

    01:13

  • Looking for clues in Putin's past writings

    00:38

  • Fmr. FBI Special Agent: Why Putin is no master strategist

    00:41

Weekends with Alex Witt

Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

02:17

At least 67 government officials have tested positive for Covid-19 following the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., including members of the president’s cabinet, raising concerns over President Biden’s exposure to the virus. Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason has the details. April 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: British Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    03:14

  • Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'

    00:51

  • Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia

    01:49

  • Did Ketanji Brown Jackson get a fair hearing?

    01:12

  • What Biden's speech means for Putin's calculus

    00:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All