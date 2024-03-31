IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Coast Guard says crews removed first section of Baltimore bridge
March 31, 202403:34
    Coast Guard says crews removed first section of Baltimore bridge

    03:34
Weekends with Alex Witt

Coast Guard says crews removed first section of Baltimore bridge

03:34

The Coast Guard said the first section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, weighing nearly 200 tons, has been removed as crews work to open a temporary channel for ships to pass through. NBC News' Julia Jester reports on the effort to supply federal aid for rebuilding and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's case that the problem goes beyond Baltimore. March 31, 2024

    Coast Guard says crews removed first section of Baltimore bridge

    03:34
