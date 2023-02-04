IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Chinese spy balloon causes FAA to pause flights at 3 airports in Carolinas

Chinese spy balloon causes FAA to pause flights at 3 airports in Carolinas

The FAA has announced it will pause departures from three airports in North and South Carolina as a Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Pentagon officials, floats through the airspace. NBC News' Dan DeLuce explains the FAA's measure could be a precursor to the government shooting the balloon down.Feb. 4, 2023

Play All