  • Now Playing

    CDC panel approves Covid vaccines for children under five years old

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    What's in the gun control deal framework?

    01:12

  • Will republicans back off the new framework for gun control?

    01:03

  • A bipartisan group of senators announce a framework deal for combatting gun violence

    00:51

  • Parkland, Oxford shooting survivors call for action against gun violence at 'March for Our Lives' protest

    03:03

  • Demonstrators gather at National Mall in D.C. for 'March for Our Lives' rally

    05:19

  • Queen Elizabeth waves to crowd from Buckingham Palace 

    02:03

  • Queen Elizabeth II marks 70-year reign, skips jubilee events due to minor health issues

    02:12

  • Abbott Nutrition confirms baby formula production restarting

    00:28

  • Flash flood warning in affect as tropical system dumps heavy rain in Florida

    02:28

  • DOJ to conduct review of law enforcement response to Texas school shooting

    03:21

  • Bidens visit memorial outside of Robb Elementary School to honor shooting victims

    03:47

  • Hundreds of Texas line up to donate blood after Uvalde school shooting

    01:09

  • 'We will not let those motivated by hate separate us': Harris honors oldest Buffalo shooting victim

    01:58

  • Baby formula shipment aims to ease supply bottleneck as families struggle

    05:17

  • Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

    03:02

  • The gentleness of George Floyd

    00:44

  • How America failed George Floyd

    03:10

  • First emergency flights on baby formula expected from Europe to arrive in U.S.

    02:33

  • Kathy Barnette surges in Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary leaving GOP concerned

    02:42

Weekends with Alex Witt

CDC panel approves Covid vaccines for children under five years old

03:35

A CDC panel has approved Pfizer and Moderna's Covid vaccines for children under the age of five. This is the last age group to become eligible for the vaccine. June 18, 2022

