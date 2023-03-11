IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California ends $54M contract with Walgreens over company's abortion pill decision

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban

    02:55

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

    00:36

  • Minnesota governor signs reproductive rights bill into law

    01:18

  • College students install Plan B vending machines on campus 

    02:17

  • Harris announces abortion medication access protection

    02:57

  • Roe v. Wade: 50 years later

    07:57

  • Pilots volunteer to fly passengers seeking abortion care for free

    04:24

  • House passes anti-abortion bill targeting late-term abortions

    03:27

  • College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe

    03:08

  • Biden on codifying Roe in House: 'I don’t think we’re going to make it'

    00:30

  • Some U.S. colleges to offer abortion pills

    03:29

  • Pregnant minors face barriers to abortion care post-Roe

    02:36

  • Hillary Clinton on midterm elections: ‘It turns out women enjoy having human rights'

    01:29

  • Voters in some states signal support for abortion rights in midterm elections

    03:33

  • Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues

    01:10

  • Vasectomy clinic goes mobile as demand spikes following Roe decision

    03:35

  • Abortion disinformation causes confusion in Latinx communities

    03:01

  • Biden pledges bill to codify abortion rights if Dems win midterms

    00:27

  • Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

    01:08

Weekends with Alex Witt

California ends $54M contract with Walgreens over company's abortion pill decision

03:31

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will not renew its multimillion-dollar contract with Walgreens after the company said it would not dispense medication abortion in multiple states where abortion is legal. NBC News' Chloe Atkins shares the latest.March 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    California ends $54M contract with Walgreens over company's abortion pill decision

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban

    02:55

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

    00:36

  • Minnesota governor signs reproductive rights bill into law

    01:18

  • College students install Plan B vending machines on campus 

    02:17

  • Harris announces abortion medication access protection

    02:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All