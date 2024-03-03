IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA basketball record for all-time scoring
The Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark became NCAA basketball’s all-time scoring leader among men and women in a game against Ohio State. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports from Iowa City, Iowa and described the record-breaking moment.March 3, 2024

